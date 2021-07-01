Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 199,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,810,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $622.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

