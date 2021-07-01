Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.38

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.38 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 928510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.