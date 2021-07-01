Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 6th

Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 6th. Vickers Vantage Corp. I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VCKAU stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

