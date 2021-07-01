Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 17,033 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

