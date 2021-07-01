Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $874.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $857.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

