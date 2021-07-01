Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 363 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,492.22 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,447.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

