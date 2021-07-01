Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

