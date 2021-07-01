VIG One Day Volume Reaches $1,198.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $637,513.38 and approximately $1,198.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,578,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

