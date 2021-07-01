Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $53.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $49.00 on Monday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo Inc provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc is based in NEW YORK.

