Vinay Kumar Abrol Sells 82,146 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

LON LIO opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.56). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,590.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

