VINchain (VIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. VINchain has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $203,296.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VINchain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00692837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,798.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

