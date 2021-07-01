Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 385.8% in June

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 385.8% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.28 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.