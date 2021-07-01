Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 1,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 1,500 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 59.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.