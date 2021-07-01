Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.82 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $455.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,461 shares of company stock worth $15,859,871 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

