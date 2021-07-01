Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125,380 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Visa worth $1,281,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,461 shares of company stock valued at $15,859,871. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.71. The company had a trading volume of 139,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,723. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

