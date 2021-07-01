Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group worth $25,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,683,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VPG opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

