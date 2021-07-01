Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $356.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.