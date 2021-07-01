Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Nick Read Sells 346,515 Shares

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

VOD stock opened at GBX 121.34 ($1.59) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £33.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.82 ($2.31).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

