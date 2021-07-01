Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $48.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,616. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.