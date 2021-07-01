Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

