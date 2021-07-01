W. R. Jr. Stephens Sells 12,272 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $322,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,371.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $748.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

