Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

WSBF opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $496.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

