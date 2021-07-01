Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $41,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 8,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $146.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

