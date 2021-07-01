Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,368 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

