Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of ED stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

