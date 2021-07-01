Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 6,262 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.31 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

