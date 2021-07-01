Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $346.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

