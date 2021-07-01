Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

