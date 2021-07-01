Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,678,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

PFG stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

