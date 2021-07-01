Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,550.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,401.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,048.04 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

