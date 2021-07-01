Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

