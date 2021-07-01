Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

