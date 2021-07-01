Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 181,420 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 181,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,880,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMBT stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

