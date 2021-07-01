Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.55 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 257,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

OTCMKTS CFVIU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

