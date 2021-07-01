Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 198,386 Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 198,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.38% of Malacca Straits Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

