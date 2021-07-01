WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the highest is $4.35 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

