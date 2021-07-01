Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 69,548 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,795. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

