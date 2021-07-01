Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 875 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

WAB traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $81.89. 20,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

