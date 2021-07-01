Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 610,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $90.09 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.27.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

