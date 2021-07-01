Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,440 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

WLKP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

