WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

