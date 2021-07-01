Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 122.5% in June

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the May 31st total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,097 shares of company stock worth $59,078. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHG stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

