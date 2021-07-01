WhiteCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.09 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $698.98 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044361 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00021127 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007476 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002857 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003192 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
WhiteCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “
Buying and Selling WhiteCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
