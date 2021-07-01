WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WOW. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

NYSE WOW opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.