Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,144 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $159.65 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

