Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani Acquires 17,200 Shares

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani purchased 17,200 shares of Willow Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$17,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 687,200 shares in the company, valued at C$694,072.

Sadiq Lalani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Sadiq Lalani purchased 12,800 shares of Willow Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$13,056.00.

TSE:WLLW opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$124.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 27.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Willow Biosciences from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

