Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,560. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $255.35 and a one year high of $351.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

