Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 159,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.