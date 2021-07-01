Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.20. The company has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.