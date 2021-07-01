Winmill & CO. Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 129.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $82.92. 48,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,508. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

